Ichor Holdings, Ltd. Forecasted to Post FY2023 Earnings of $2.28 Per Share (NASDAQ:ICHR)

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR – Get Rating) – Research analysts at DA Davidson lowered their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Ichor in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, November 9th. DA Davidson analyst T. Diffely now anticipates that the technology company will earn $2.28 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $2.58. The consensus estimate for Ichor’s current full-year earnings is $3.31 per share.

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.16. Ichor had a return on equity of 17.33% and a net margin of 5.37%. The firm had revenue of $329.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $310.14 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on ICHR. Cowen cut their price target on Ichor to $36.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on Ichor in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. B. Riley lowered their price objective on Ichor from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Ichor from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Ichor has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.80.

NASDAQ:ICHR opened at $25.83 on Thursday. Ichor has a one year low of $21.03 and a one year high of $51.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 2.52. The stock has a market cap of $742.35 million, a PE ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 1.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $25.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.13.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of Ichor by 7.3% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,785 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Ichor by 50.3% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,174 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ichor by 5.3% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 10,131 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in Ichor by 29.6% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,379 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the period. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its holdings in Ichor by 2.7% in the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 20,693 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $538,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the period. 86.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of fluid delivery subsystems and components for semiconductor capital equipment. It primarily offers gas and chemical delivery systems and subsystems that are used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices. The company's gas delivery subsystems deliver, monitor, and control gases used in semiconductor manufacturing processes, such as etch and deposition; and chemical delivery subsystems blend and dispense the reactive liquid chemistries used in semiconductor manufacturing processes comprising chemical-mechanical planarization, electroplating, and cleaning.

