ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $6.20-$6.80 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $6.53. ICU Medical also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $6.20-$6.80 EPS.

ICU Medical Stock Up 5.1 %

Shares of ICU Medical stock traded up $7.41 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $152.49. 58,732 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 205,418. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $151.94 and a 200-day moving average of $167.82. ICU Medical has a 12 month low of $128.90 and a 12 month high of $251.77.

Get ICU Medical alerts:

ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $561.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $569.30 million. ICU Medical had a negative net margin of 1.90% and a positive return on equity of 6.56%. ICU Medical’s revenue was up 74.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.57 EPS. Analysts forecast that ICU Medical will post 5.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ICU Medical

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ICUI shares. KeyCorp decreased their target price on ICU Medical from $225.00 to $200.00 in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James downgraded ICU Medical from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded ICU Medical from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ICU Medical in the first quarter worth $396,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of ICU Medical by 31.4% in the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,617 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ICU Medical in the first quarter worth $325,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ICU Medical in the first quarter worth $283,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of ICU Medical by 100.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,270 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.20% of the company’s stock.

ICU Medical Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ICU Medical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices used in infusion therapy and critical care applications worldwide. The company's infusion therapy products include needlefree products under the MicroClave, MicroClave Clear, and NanoClave brands; Neutron catheter patency devices; SwabCap and SwabTip disinfecting caps; Tego hemodialysis connectors; ClearGuard HD, an antimicrobial barrier cap for hemodialysis catheters; and ChemoClave and ChemoLock closed system transfer devices, as well as Diana hazardous drug compounding system for the preparation of hazardous drugs.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ICU Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ICU Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.