ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $6.20-$6.80 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $6.52. The company issued revenue guidance of -. ICU Medical also updated its FY22 guidance to $6.20-$6.80 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ICUI shares. KeyCorp cut their price objective on ICU Medical from $225.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on ICU Medical in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James lowered ICU Medical from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Get ICU Medical alerts:

ICU Medical Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of ICUI stock traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $145.08. The company had a trading volume of 248,386 shares, compared to its average volume of 206,098. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 1.25. ICU Medical has a 1-year low of $128.90 and a 1-year high of $251.77. The company has a 50 day moving average of $152.22 and a 200 day moving average of $167.98. The firm has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 346.44 and a beta of 0.54.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ICU Medical

ICU Medical ( NASDAQ:ICUI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $561.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $569.30 million. ICU Medical had a return on equity of 6.97% and a net margin of 0.31%. ICU Medical’s revenue for the quarter was up 74.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.57 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ICU Medical will post 5.23 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ICUI. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of ICU Medical by 86.4% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 123 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in ICU Medical in the 1st quarter valued at about $94,000. Group One Trading L.P. lifted its stake in ICU Medical by 54.6% in the 1st quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 566 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in ICU Medical by 23.5% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 800 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in ICU Medical in the 1st quarter valued at about $262,000. Institutional investors own 90.20% of the company’s stock.

ICU Medical Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ICU Medical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices used in infusion therapy and critical care applications worldwide. The company's infusion therapy products include needlefree products under the MicroClave, MicroClave Clear, and NanoClave brands; Neutron catheter patency devices; SwabCap and SwabTip disinfecting caps; Tego hemodialysis connectors; ClearGuard HD, an antimicrobial barrier cap for hemodialysis catheters; and ChemoClave and ChemoLock closed system transfer devices, as well as Diana hazardous drug compounding system for the preparation of hazardous drugs.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ICU Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ICU Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.