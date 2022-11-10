IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.60

IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 9th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be given a dividend of 0.60 per share by the industrial products company on Friday, January 27th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%.

IDEX has raised its dividend by an average of 7.9% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. IDEX has a dividend payout ratio of 28.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect IDEX to earn $8.52 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 28.2%.

IEX stock opened at $221.79 on Thursday. IDEX has a one year low of $172.18 and a one year high of $240.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.73 billion, a PE ratio of 29.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 3.23. The company has a fifty day moving average of $207.80 and a 200-day moving average of $198.30.

IDEX ( NYSE:IEX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.14. IDEX had a net margin of 18.66% and a return on equity of 20.68%. The company had revenue of $824.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $779.81 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.63 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that IDEX will post 8.08 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Livingston Satterthwaite sold 3,075 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.69, for a total value of $684,771.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,232 shares in the company, valued at $2,946,634.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other IDEX news, CFO William K. Grogan sold 843 shares of IDEX stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.45, for a total transaction of $42,529.35. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 127,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,441,910.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Livingston Satterthwaite sold 3,075 shares of IDEX stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.69, for a total transaction of $684,771.75. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,232 shares in the company, valued at $2,946,634.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 19,766 shares of company stock worth $2,097,044. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of IDEX by 8.3% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 5,970 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,145,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in IDEX in the first quarter valued at $1,058,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in IDEX by 9.6% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 5,458 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp raised its holdings in IDEX by 70.7% in the first quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 4,625 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $887,000 after acquiring an additional 1,915 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in IDEX by 34.2% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,251 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $623,000 after acquiring an additional 829 shares in the last quarter. 96.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IEX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of IDEX from $210.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Loop Capital cut their target price on shares of IDEX from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of IDEX from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $215.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of IDEX from $213.00 to $211.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of IDEX from $205.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, IDEX presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $224.58.

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

