IDEX (IDEX) Price Hits $0.0480 on Top Exchanges

IDEX (IDEX) traded up 3.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on November 10th. IDEX has a market capitalization of $32.36 million and approximately $6.18 million worth of IDEX was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, IDEX has traded 19.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One IDEX token can currently be purchased for about $0.0480 or 0.00000270 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

IDEX Token Profile

IDEX’s launch date was January 18th, 2018. IDEX’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 673,858,614 tokens. IDEX’s official Twitter account is @idexio and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for IDEX is idex.io. The Reddit community for IDEX is https://reddit.com/r/idex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for IDEX is medium.com/idex.

Buying and Selling IDEX

According to CryptoCompare, “IDEX is an ERC-20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain that will support the ID6EX platform, a set of Dapps and protocols that together constitute a decentralized and autonomous banking and finance platform.IDEX is bringing its DEX to multiple high-performance blockchains. IDEX is currently available on Ethereum and Binance Smart Chain, with Polkadot and others to follow. Bridging the IDEX token to each blockchain enables stakers to secure IDEX’s L2 on all networks. In return, stakers earn 50% of the trading fees on all IDEX products.Scaling: IDEX uses Merkle roots to batch settle transactions, to reduce gas and congestion issues.IDEX rebranded its token (previously known has Aurora (AURA)) to IDEX (IDEX). Read more here..0”

