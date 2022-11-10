Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.35-$2.50 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.78. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.53 billion-$4.57 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.71 billion.

NASDAQ:ILMN opened at $215.85 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Illumina has a 12 month low of $173.45 and a 12 month high of $428.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $206.92 and its 200 day moving average is $215.89.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The life sciences company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. Illumina had a positive return on equity of 4.36% and a negative net margin of 88.40%. Illumina’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.87 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Illumina will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ILMN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded Illumina from a c- rating to a d rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Citigroup decreased their target price on Illumina from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 12th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Illumina from $350.00 to $245.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Illumina from $230.00 to $225.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Illumina from $340.00 to $330.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $255.63.

In other Illumina news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.59, for a total transaction of $108,295.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 41,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,952,314.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ILMN. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its stake in Illumina by 460.9% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 129 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Illumina during the first quarter worth $64,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Illumina by 28.6% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 270 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Illumina during the first quarter worth $204,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of Illumina during the first quarter worth $234,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.12% of the company’s stock.

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.

