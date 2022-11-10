Immuneering (NASDAQ:IMRX) Stock Price Down 8.3%

Immuneering Co. (NASDAQ:IMRX – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 8.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $8.98 and last traded at $9.10. 33,452 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 68% from the average session volume of 105,366 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.92.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Immuneering from $18.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Immuneering currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.83.

Immuneering Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $220.62 million, a P/E ratio of -4.84 and a beta of -1.76. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.81.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Immuneering ( NASDAQ:IMRX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $0.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.27 million. Immuneering had a negative net margin of 4,604.32% and a negative return on equity of 29.56%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Immuneering Co. will post -1.99 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in IMRX. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Immuneering by 102.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 48,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 24,556 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Immuneering by 112.4% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 45,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 24,044 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Immuneering by 279.0% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 29,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 21,572 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Immuneering by 23.4% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 18,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 3,528 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Immuneering during the 1st quarter valued at $95,000. 46.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Immuneering Company Profile

Immuneering Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the oncology and neuroscience product candidates. Its lead product candidates include IMM-1-104, a dual-MEK inhibitor to treat patients with cancer, including pancreatic, melanoma, colorectal, and non-small cell lung cancer caused by mutations of RAS and/or RAF; and IMM-6-415 to treat solid tumors.

