Immutable X (IMX) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $44.66 Million

Immutable X (IMX) traded up 13.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on November 10th. Over the last seven days, Immutable X has traded down 20.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Immutable X token can currently be bought for $0.48 or 0.00002792 BTC on major exchanges. Immutable X has a total market cap of $275.04 million and $44.66 million worth of Immutable X was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
About Immutable X
Immutable X’s genesis date was July 18th, 2021. Immutable X’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 570,354,831 tokens. Immutable X’s official Twitter account is @immutable and its Facebook page is accessible here. Immutable X’s official website is www.immutable.com. The official message board for Immutable X is www.immutable.com/blog. The Reddit community for Immutable X is https://reddit.com/r/immutablex/.
Immutable X Token Trading
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Immutable X directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Immutable X should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Immutable X using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
