Indigo Books & Music (TSE:IDG) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $2.98

Indigo Books & Music Inc. (TSE:IDG – Get Rating) shares passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$2.98 and traded as low as C$2.05. Indigo Books & Music shares last traded at C$2.05, with a volume of 4,101 shares changing hands.

Indigo Books & Music Price Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$2.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$2.96. The firm has a market capitalization of C$52.79 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12,107.67.

Indigo Books & Music (TSE:IDG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported C($0.91) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$204.56 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Indigo Books & Music Inc. will post 0.47 EPS for the current year.

Indigo Books & Music Company Profile

Indigo Books & Music Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a book and lifestyle retailer in Canada and the United States. It also offers books, toys, gifts, baby, kids, wellness, lifestyle, living, fashion, paper, home, and electronics products. The company provides its products under the OUI STUDIO, OUI Design, Auria, LOVE & LORE, NÓTA, Wonder Co, Mini Maison, and The Littlest brands.

