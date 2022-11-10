Industria de Diseño Textil (OTCMKTS:IDEXY) versus Salzgitter (OTCMKTS:SZGPY) Head-To-Head Comparison

Industria de Diseño Textil (OTCMKTS:IDEXY – Get Rating) and Salzgitter (OTCMKTS:SZGPY – Get Rating) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, earnings, risk and valuation.

Dividends

Industria de Diseño Textil pays an annual dividend of $0.33 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.7%. Salzgitter pays an annual dividend of $0.05 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.1%. Industria de Diseño Textil pays out 49.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Profitability

This table compares Industria de Diseño Textil and Salzgitter’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Industria de Diseño Textil 12.16% 24.04% 12.39% Salzgitter 9.19% 29.09% 10.67%

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Industria de Diseño Textil $32.79 billion 2.31 $3.81 billion $0.67 18.10 Salzgitter $11.56 billion 0.11 $687.50 million N/A N/A

This table compares Industria de Diseño Textil and Salzgitter’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Industria de Diseño Textil has higher revenue and earnings than Salzgitter.

Risk & Volatility

Industria de Diseño Textil has a beta of 1.05, indicating that its stock price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Salzgitter has a beta of 1.41, indicating that its stock price is 41% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Industria de Diseño Textil and Salzgitter, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Industria de Diseño Textil 2 2 7 0 2.45 Salzgitter 1 7 1 0 2.00

Industria de Diseño Textil presently has a consensus price target of $25.56, suggesting a potential upside of 110.74%. Salzgitter has a consensus price target of $30.08, suggesting a potential upside of 1,163.66%. Given Salzgitter’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Salzgitter is more favorable than Industria de Diseño Textil.

Summary

Industria de Diseño Textil beats Salzgitter on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Industria de Diseño Textil

Industria de Diseño Textil, S.A. engages in the retail and online distribution of clothing, footwear, accessories, and household textile products through various commercial concepts. Its retail concepts include Zara, Pull & Bear, Massimo Dutti, Bershka, Stradivarius, Oysho, Zara Home, and Uterqüe. As of July 13, 2021, the company operated 6,829 stores in 96 markets; and online stores in 216 markets. It is also involved in textile manufacturing, design, financial services, real estate, logistics, insurance, and combined heat and power plant, and construction businesses. The company operates in Spain, rest of Europe, the Americas, and internationally. Industria de Diseño Textil, S.A. was founded in 1963 and is based in Corunna, Spain.

About Salzgitter

Salzgitter AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in steel and technology businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: Strip Steel, Plate/Section Steel, Mannesmann, Trading, and Technology. The Strip Steel segment manufactures branded and special steels, such as hot-rolled strip steel and steel sheets, sections, tailored blanks, and components for the construction industry. The Plate/Section Steel segment produces various high-grade heavy plates for engineering, shipbuilding, and mechanical engineering, as well as trades in scrap. The Mannesmann segment is involved in the manufacture of line pipes, HFI-welded tubes, precision and stainless-steel tubes, and spiral-welded and longitudinal-welded large-diameter pipes; and seamless and welded tubes for the energy, automotive, and mechanical engineering sectors. The Trading segment operates a European sales network, as well as trading companies and agencies worldwide. The Technology segment engages in the provision of machinery and plants for the filling and packaging of beverages, as well as special machinery engineering for shoe manufacturing and elastomer production. The company also provides IT, facility management, logistics, automotive engineering, and research and development services, as well as supplies raw materials. Salzgitter AG was founded in 1858 and is headquartered in Salzgitter, Germany.

