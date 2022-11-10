Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP) Increases Dividend to $0.65 Per Share

Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP – Get Rating) declared a Semi-Annual dividend on Tuesday, November 8th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, November 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.65 per share by the specialty chemicals company on Monday, November 28th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 18th. This is a positive change from Innospec’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.63.

Innospec has raised its dividend by an average of 9.2% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Innospec has a dividend payout ratio of 18.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Innospec to earn $6.50 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.26 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 19.4%.

Shares of IOSP stock opened at $101.20 on Thursday. Innospec has a 52 week low of $81.00 and a 52 week high of $106.87. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $91.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.60. The company has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.24 and a beta of 1.16.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Innospec in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Innospec by 8.6% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,783 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Innospec by 1.0% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,364 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,951,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Innospec by 74.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 498 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its position in Innospec by 1.0% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 22,730 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,104,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Innospec by 12.3% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,703 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. 96.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Innospec Inc develops, manufactures, blends, markets, and supplies specialty chemicals in the United States, rest of North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company's Fuel Specialties segment offers a range of specialty chemical products that are used as additives in various fuels.

