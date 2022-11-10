Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.14, RTT News reports. Inovio Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 16,775.78% and a negative return on equity of 94.19%. The company had revenue of $9.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.53 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.29) EPS. Inovio Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 3034.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ INO opened at $2.18 on Thursday. Inovio Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $1.38 and a 12 month high of $7.77. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.05. The company has a current ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

A number of research firms recently commented on INO. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Maxim Group downgraded Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $4.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America cut Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $2.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.75.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INO. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 93.1% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 28,739 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 13,858 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 15.7% in the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 47,672 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 6,475 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 146.3% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 55,358 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 32,881 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its position in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 10.0% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 57,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 5,200 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 56.5% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 114,358 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 41,285 shares in the last quarter. 44.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of DNA medicines to treat and protect people from diseases associated with human papillomavirus (HPV), cancer, and infectious diseases. Its DNA medicines platform uses precisely designed SynCon that identify and optimize the DNA sequence of the target antigen, as well as CELLECTRA smart devices technology that facilitates delivery of the DNA plasmids.

