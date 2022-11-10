Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) Downgraded by Maxim Group to Hold

Maxim Group cut shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on INO. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a sell rating for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a neutral rating on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Bank of America downgraded Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $2.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. They issued a sector perform rating and a $4.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Inovio Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $3.75.

Shares of NASDAQ INO opened at $2.18 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.18, a current ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.05. Inovio Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $1.38 and a one year high of $7.77.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:INO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $9.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.53 million. Inovio Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 94.19% and a negative net margin of 16,775.78%. The company’s revenue was up 3034.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.29) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Inovio Pharmaceuticals will post -1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 165,053 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 4,314 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 17.5% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 31,932 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 4,759 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 12.3% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 44,845 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 4,897 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its position in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 10.0% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 57,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 5,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 62,242 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 5,227 shares during the period. 44.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of DNA medicines to treat and protect people from diseases associated with human papillomavirus (HPV), cancer, and infectious diseases. Its DNA medicines platform uses precisely designed SynCon that identify and optimize the DNA sequence of the target antigen, as well as CELLECTRA smart devices technology that facilitates delivery of the DNA plasmids.

