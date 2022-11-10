Insider Buying: EVT Limited (ASX:EVT) Insider Acquires 1,000 Shares of Stock

EVT Limited (ASX:EVT – Get Rating) insider David Grant purchased 1,000 shares of EVT stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$13.75 ($8.93) per share, with a total value of A$13,752.00 ($8,929.87).

EVT Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 144.60, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.63.

EVT Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a Interim dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 0.85%. EVT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 162.50%.

About EVT

EVT Limited operates as an entertainment, hospitality, and leisure company in Australia, New Zealand, and Germany. The company operates through Entertainment, Hotels and Resorts, Thredbo Alpine Resort, and Property and Other Investments segments. It is involved in film exhibition operations under the Event Cinemas, Moonlight Cinemas, Greater Union and Birch, and Carroll & Coyle cinemas brands; and the operation of Cinebuzz Rewards, a movie loyalty program, as well as State Theatre, a 2,000-seat theatre located in Sydney.

