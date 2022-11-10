Insider Buying: Oxford Instruments plc (LON:OXIG) Insider Buys 8 Shares of Stock

Oxford Instruments plc (LON:OXIG – Get Rating) insider Gavin Hill acquired 8 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 1,966 ($22.64) per share, for a total transaction of £157.28 ($181.09).

Oxford Instruments Stock Performance

LON OXIG traded down GBX 35.26 ($0.41) during trading hours on Thursday, hitting GBX 1,964.74 ($22.62). 120,738 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 122,322. The company has a market cap of £1.13 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,030.30. Oxford Instruments plc has a 12-month low of GBX 1,600 ($18.42) and a 12-month high of GBX 2,830 ($32.58). The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,931.77 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 2,063.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.13.

Get Oxford Instruments alerts:

Oxford Instruments Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of GBX 4.60 ($0.05) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a yield of 0.23%. Oxford Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.21%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Oxford Instruments Company Profile

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Oxford Instruments in a research note on Tuesday.

(Get Rating)

Oxford Instruments plc provides technology products and services in Europe, North America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Materials & Characterisation, Research & Discovery, and Service & Healthcare. The company offers atomic force microscopy products; tools for use in research and development across a range of applications, including semiconductors, renewable energy, mining, metallurgy, and forensics; etch and deposition processing equipment and solutions for use in power and RF devices, VCSELs/lasers, 2D materials, augmented reality, biomems, failure analysis, HBLEDs, infrared sensors, MEMS and sensors, and quantum; and low temperature systems comprising wet systems, dry systems, magnets, cryogenics, and accessories.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Oxford Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxford Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.