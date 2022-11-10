Insider Buying: Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT) Director Acquires 3,500 Shares of Stock

Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT – Get Rating) Director Matthew Rizik purchased 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.25 per share, with a total value of $21,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 477,902 shares in the company, valued at $2,986,887.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Matthew Rizik also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Rocket Companies alerts:

On Wednesday, November 9th, Matthew Rizik purchased 3,300 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.48 per share, with a total value of $21,384.00.

On Friday, November 4th, Matthew Rizik purchased 3,400 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.33 per share, with a total value of $21,522.00.

On Wednesday, November 2nd, Matthew Rizik purchased 3,200 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.85 per share, with a total value of $21,920.00.

On Monday, October 31st, Matthew Rizik bought 3,200 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.80 per share, with a total value of $21,760.00.

On Friday, October 28th, Matthew Rizik bought 3,300 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.60 per share, with a total value of $21,780.00.

On Wednesday, October 26th, Matthew Rizik bought 3,200 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.80 per share, with a total value of $21,760.00.

On Monday, October 24th, Matthew Rizik bought 3,400 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.30 per share, with a total value of $21,420.00.

On Friday, October 21st, Matthew Rizik bought 3,500 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.23 per share, with a total value of $21,805.00.

On Wednesday, October 19th, Matthew Rizik bought 3,200 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.70 per share, with a total value of $21,440.00.

On Monday, October 17th, Matthew Rizik bought 3,000 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.01 per share, with a total value of $21,030.00.

Rocket Companies Stock Performance

NYSE RKT traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $6.51. 3,187,263 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,302,939. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.14. The company has a current ratio of 11.69, a quick ratio of 14.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.26, a P/E/G ratio of 105.17 and a beta of 1.74. Rocket Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.97 and a 52 week high of $17.30.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rocket Companies

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MQS Management LLC purchased a new position in Rocket Companies during the third quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Boston Partners purchased a new position in Rocket Companies during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. USS Investment Management Ltd lifted its holdings in Rocket Companies by 40.3% during the third quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 82,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,000 after purchasing an additional 23,787 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in Rocket Companies by 11.5% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 100,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $633,000 after purchasing an additional 10,371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in Rocket Companies by 310.6% during the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 273,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,729,000 after purchasing an additional 206,913 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on RKT. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Rocket Companies from $10.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Rocket Companies from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Rocket Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $6.50 price target for the company. in a research note on Sunday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Rocket Companies from $7.00 to $6.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Rocket Companies to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.79.

Rocket Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Rocket Companies, Inc engages in the tech-driven real estate, mortgage, and e-Commerce businesses in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company's solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; Rocket Auto, an automotive retail marketplace that provides centralized and virtual car sales support to online car purchasing platforms; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Rocket Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rocket Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.