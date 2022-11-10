Insider Buying: Sun Life Financial Inc. (TSE:SLF) Director Acquires C$18,000.00 in Stock

Sun Life Financial Inc. (TSE:SLF – Get Rating) (NYSE:SLF) Director Stephanie Coyles purchased 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$60.00 per share, with a total value of C$18,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 8,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$492,000.
Sun Life Financial Stock Performance
Shares of Sun Life Financial stock opened at C$59.00 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 84,866.00, a current ratio of 91,248.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.22. Sun Life Financial Inc. has a twelve month low of C$52.97 and a twelve month high of C$74.22. The stock has a market cap of C$34.59 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.26. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$57.01 and its 200 day moving average is C$59.33.
Sun Life Financial Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a $0.72 dividend. This is a boost from Sun Life Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 22nd. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.88%. Sun Life Financial’s payout ratio is currently 42.39%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Sun Life Financial Company Profile
Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients worldwide. It offers term and permanent life, as well as personal health, dental, critical illness, long-term care, and disability insurance products. The company also provides reinsurance products; investment counselling and portfolio management services; mutual funds and segregated funds; trust and banking services; real estate property brokerage and appraisal services; and merchant banking services.
See Also
- Is Triple-Digit Growth Ahead For Digital Ad Platform Trade Desk?
- EV Maker Lucid Falls On Declining Orders, Rivian Up On Guidance
- Analysts Rate DraftKings a Moderate Buy As Growth Slows
- DoorDash Outperforms Despite Losses – Is It Time To Buy?
- Goodyear Tire & Rubber Stock is Becoming a Mighty Good Bargain
Receive News & Ratings for Sun Life Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Life Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.