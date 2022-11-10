Insider Buying: Sun Life Financial Inc. (TSE:SLF) Director Acquires C$18,000.00 in Stock

Sun Life Financial Inc. (TSE:SLF – Get Rating) (NYSE:SLF) Director Stephanie Coyles purchased 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$60.00 per share, with a total value of C$18,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 8,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$492,000.

Sun Life Financial Stock Performance

Shares of Sun Life Financial stock opened at C$59.00 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 84,866.00, a current ratio of 91,248.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.22. Sun Life Financial Inc. has a twelve month low of C$52.97 and a twelve month high of C$74.22. The stock has a market cap of C$34.59 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.26. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$57.01 and its 200 day moving average is C$59.33.

Sun Life Financial Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a $0.72 dividend. This is a boost from Sun Life Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 22nd. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.88%. Sun Life Financial’s payout ratio is currently 42.39%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Sun Life Financial Company Profile

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$67.00 to C$63.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$78.00 to C$75.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial to C$65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial to C$67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Cormark boosted their price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$61.00 to C$62.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sun Life Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$67.42.

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients worldwide. It offers term and permanent life, as well as personal health, dental, critical illness, long-term care, and disability insurance products. The company also provides reinsurance products; investment counselling and portfolio management services; mutual funds and segregated funds; trust and banking services; real estate property brokerage and appraisal services; and merchant banking services.

