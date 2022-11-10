Insider Selling: AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON) VP Sells 2,472 Shares of Stock

AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON – Get Rating) VP Larry Gene Stewart sold 2,472 shares of AAON stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.88, for a total value of $192,519.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Larry Gene Stewart also recently made the following trade(s):

Get AAON alerts:

On Monday, October 3rd, Larry Gene Stewart sold 3,000 shares of AAON stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.50, for a total value of $166,500.00.

AAON Price Performance

Shares of AAON traded up $2.37 on Thursday, hitting $76.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,798 shares, compared to its average volume of 136,653. The company has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a PE ratio of 59.63 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.20. AAON, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $47.50 and a fifty-two week high of $83.79. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $58.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.26.

AAON Increases Dividend

AAON ( NASDAQ:AAON Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The construction company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $208.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.33 million. AAON had a return on equity of 14.82% and a net margin of 8.78%. The firm’s revenue was up 45.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that AAON, Inc. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is an increase from AAON’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 25th. AAON’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.40%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AAON has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. DA Davidson raised their target price on AAON to $72.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on AAON in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, CJS Securities started coverage on AAON in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $73.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, AAON presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.33.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AAON. Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of AAON by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 208,510 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $11,228,000 after acquiring an additional 3,199 shares during the last quarter. Hardy Reed LLC bought a new stake in shares of AAON during the 1st quarter valued at $131,000. Geneva Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of AAON by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 1,073,703 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $59,837,000 after acquiring an additional 103,767 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC raised its position in shares of AAON by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 34,972 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,949,000 after acquiring an additional 5,773 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of AAON by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,969 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.61% of the company’s stock.

AAON Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AAON, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, marketing, and selling air conditioning and heating equipment in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: AAON Oklahoma, AAON Coil Products, and BasX. It offers rooftop units, data center cooling solutions, cleanroom systems, chillers, packaged outdoor mechanical rooms, air handling units, makeup air units, energy recovery units, condensing units, geothermal/water-source heat pumps, coils, and controls.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for AAON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AAON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.