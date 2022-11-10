Insider Selling: Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) CFO Sells 1,000 Shares of Stock

Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE – Get Rating) CFO David Patrick Williams sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $493.00, for a total value of $493,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 28,660 shares in the company, valued at $14,129,380. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Chemed Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of CHE traded up $11.15 on Thursday, reaching $499.77. The stock had a trading volume of 6,755 shares, compared to its average volume of 97,306. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.67. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $461.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $476.47. Chemed Co. has a 12-month low of $430.16 and a 12-month high of $539.87.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The company reported $4.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.65 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $526.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $527.05 million. Chemed had a return on equity of 44.29% and a net margin of 12.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.06 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Chemed Co. will post 18.72 EPS for the current year.

Chemed Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Chemed

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 10th. Chemed’s payout ratio is 8.83%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Chemed by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,350,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $684,111,000 after purchasing an additional 6,546 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Chemed by 3.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 428,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,231,000 after acquiring an additional 13,806 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Chemed by 0.3% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 416,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,210,000 after acquiring an additional 1,233 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Chemed by 4.4% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 207,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,471,000 after acquiring an additional 8,643 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its holdings in shares of Chemed by 1.7% in the third quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 199,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,270,000 after acquiring an additional 3,424 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.42% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on CHE. StockNews.com lowered Chemed from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Chemed from $541.00 to $545.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd.

About Chemed

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers primarily in the United States. The company operates in two segments, VITAS and Roto-Rooter. It offers plumbing, drain cleaning, excavation, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned branches, independent contractors, and franchisees.

