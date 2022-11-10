Insider Selling: CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL) Chairman Sells $78,215.00 in Stock

CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL – Get Rating) Chairman V Gordon Clemons sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.43, for a total transaction of $78,215.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 442,920 shares in the company, valued at $69,285,975.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

V Gordon Clemons also recently made the following trade(s):

Get CorVel alerts:

On Thursday, November 3rd, V Gordon Clemons sold 1,000 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.00, for a total transaction of $158,000.00.

On Wednesday, August 31st, V Gordon Clemons sold 1,000 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.99, for a total transaction of $157,990.00.

On Monday, August 29th, V Gordon Clemons sold 500 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.88, for a total transaction of $80,940.00.

On Monday, August 22nd, V Gordon Clemons sold 1,000 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total transaction of $172,000.00.

On Friday, August 19th, V Gordon Clemons sold 1,000 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.50, for a total transaction of $171,500.00.

On Wednesday, August 17th, V Gordon Clemons sold 1,000 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.00, for a total transaction of $171,000.00.

On Monday, August 15th, V Gordon Clemons sold 1,000 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.00, for a total transaction of $166,000.00.

On Thursday, August 11th, V Gordon Clemons sold 2,000 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.91, for a total transaction of $321,820.00.

CorVel Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ CRVL opened at $147.15 on Thursday. CorVel Co. has a 1-year low of $129.19 and a 1-year high of $213.38. The company has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a PE ratio of 40.65 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50-day moving average of $150.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $152.14.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CorVel

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CRVL. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CorVel in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet raised shares of CorVel from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, July 15th.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CRVL. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CorVel in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CorVel in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of CorVel in the third quarter worth about $39,000. FourThought Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of CorVel during the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of CorVel during the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. 50.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CorVel Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CorVel Corporation provides workers' compensation, auto, liability, and health solutions for employers, third party administrators, insurance companies, and government agencies to assist them in managing the medical costs and monitoring the quality of care associated with healthcare claims. It applies technology, including artificial intelligence, machine learning, and natural language processing to enhance the managing of episodes of care and the related health care costs.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CorVel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CorVel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.