Insider Selling: Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC) Director Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC – Get Rating) Director Peter Schoels sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.97, for a total transaction of $349,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $300,007.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Flagstar Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of FBC traded up $3.76 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $38.77. The company had a trading volume of 1,102,230 shares, compared to its average volume of 588,082. The firm has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.92 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a fifty day moving average of $35.31 and a 200-day moving average of $36.65. Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.82 and a 12 month high of $53.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91.

Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The savings and loans company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.17. Flagstar Bancorp had a net margin of 18.78% and a return on equity of 10.52%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.94 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. will post 5.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Flagstar Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Flagstar Bancorp

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 17th. Investors of record on Monday, November 7th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 4th. Flagstar Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 4.74%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FBC. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Flagstar Bancorp during the third quarter worth about $43,000. EMC Capital Management increased its position in Flagstar Bancorp by 50.1% during the second quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 4,432 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 1,479 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Flagstar Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $174,000. FMR LLC increased its position in Flagstar Bancorp by 10.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,919 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares during the period. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC increased its position in Flagstar Bancorp by 7.1% during the second quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 5,951 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares during the period. 90.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Flagstar Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

About Flagstar Bancorp

Flagstar Bancorp, Inc operates as a savings and loan holding company for Flagstar Bank, FSB that provides commercial and consumer banking services to consumer, commercial, and government customers in the United States. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Mortgage Originations, and Mortgage Servicing.

