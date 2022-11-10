Insider Selling: Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNA) Director Sells $438,924.80 in Stock

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNA – Get Rating) Director Marijn E. Dekkers sold 171,455 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.56, for a total value of $438,924.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,021,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,174,097.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Ginkgo Bioworks Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:DNA opened at $2.30 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 11.78, a current ratio of 11.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.09 and a 12-month high of $15.62. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.82 and its 200 day moving average is $2.88.

Ginkgo Bioworks (NYSE:DNA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.36). The business had revenue of $144.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.95 million. Ginkgo Bioworks had a negative return on equity of 47.12% and a negative net margin of 549.38%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. will post -0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Trading of Ginkgo Bioworks

DNA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Ginkgo Bioworks in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research raised their price objective on Ginkgo Bioworks from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Ginkgo Bioworks from $11.50 to $14.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ginkgo Bioworks currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.41.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DNA. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Ginkgo Bioworks by 45.2% during the third quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 126,818,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,675,000 after acquiring an additional 39,460,799 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in Ginkgo Bioworks by 22.4% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 205,327,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,680,000 after acquiring an additional 37,575,106 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in the second quarter valued at $52,022,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks by 210.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,411,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,540,000 after buying an additional 8,411,787 shares during the period. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks by 46.5% in the second quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 21,858,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,678,000 after buying an additional 6,937,185 shares during the period. 53.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Ginkgo Bioworks

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops platform for cell programming. Its platform is used to program cells to enable biological production of products, such as novel therapeutics, food ingredients, and chemicals derived from petroleum. The company serves various end markets, including specialty chemicals, agriculture, food, consumer products, and pharmaceuticals.

