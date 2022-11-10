Insider Selling: Globalstar, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT) Director Sells 1,600,000 Shares of Stock

Globalstar, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT – Get Rating) Director Timothy Evan Taylor sold 1,600,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.99, for a total transaction of $3,184,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,900,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,641,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Timothy Evan Taylor also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Globalstar alerts:

On Wednesday, November 9th, Timothy Evan Taylor sold 1,305,695 shares of Globalstar stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.85, for a total transaction of $2,415,535.75.

Globalstar Trading Down 4.6 %

Shares of GSAT traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $1.85. The company had a trading volume of 9,328,638 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,537,697. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.00 and a beta of 0.41. Globalstar, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.90 and a 12-month high of $2.98.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Globalstar ( NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $37.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.78 million. Globalstar had a negative net margin of 74.68% and a negative return on equity of 28.57%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Globalstar, Inc. will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on GSAT shares. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Globalstar from $3.25 to $3.75 in a research report on Monday. Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of Globalstar in a research report on Monday, October 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Globalstar

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CWA Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Globalstar in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Plustick Management LLC grew its stake in Globalstar by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Plustick Management LLC now owns 9,300,000 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $13,671,000 after acquiring an additional 600,000 shares during the last quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Globalstar in the 2nd quarter valued at about $615,000. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Globalstar by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,695,854 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,493,000 after acquiring an additional 112,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Globalstar by 229.7% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 72,292 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 50,368 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.13% of the company’s stock.

About Globalstar

(Get Rating)

Globalstar, Inc provides mobile satellite services worldwide. The company offers duplex two-way voice and data products, including mobile voice and data satellite communications services and equipment for remote business continuity, recreational usage, safety, emergency preparedness and response, and other applications; fixed voice and data satellite communications services and equipment at industrial, commercial, and residential sites, as well as rural villages and ships; and data modem services and equipment.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Globalstar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globalstar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.