Insider Selling: Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) CFO Sells 10,870 Shares of Stock

Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Rating) CFO Sherri R. Luther sold 10,870 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.64, for a total value of $583,066.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 131,702 shares in the company, valued at $7,064,495.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Lattice Semiconductor Price Performance

LSCC stock traded up $7.50 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $62.24. 3,059,392 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,511,408. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 2.23. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $50.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.20. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a 12 month low of $43.41 and a 12 month high of $85.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.32 and a beta of 1.18.

Get Lattice Semiconductor alerts:

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.04. Lattice Semiconductor had a return on equity of 38.63% and a net margin of 24.83%. The business had revenue of $172.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.20 EPS. Lattice Semiconductor’s quarterly revenue was up 30.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lattice Semiconductor

LSCC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Lattice Semiconductor in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on Lattice Semiconductor from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Cowen increased their price target on Lattice Semiconductor from $70.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Susquehanna raised their target price on Lattice Semiconductor from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on Lattice Semiconductor from $70.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.25.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. West Oak Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 47.1% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 643 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 84.6% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 539 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 338.6% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 557 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Lattice Semiconductor in the first quarter worth about $35,000. 95.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lattice Semiconductor Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lattice Semiconductor Corp. designs, develops and markets programmable logic products and related software. The company includes semiconductor devices, evaluation boards, development hardware, and related intellectual property licensing, services, and sales. It provides smart connectivity solutions powered by its low power FPGA, video ASSP, millimeter wave, and IP products to the consumer, communications, industrial, computing, and automotive markets.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Lattice Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lattice Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.