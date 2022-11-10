Insider Selling: Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Insider Sells 1,795 Shares of Stock

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) insider Johannes Jacobus Oosthuizen sold 1,795 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.21, for a total transaction of $185,261.95. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,731 shares in the company, valued at $1,726,806.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Johannes Jacobus Oosthuizen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 7th, Johannes Jacobus Oosthuizen sold 45,561 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.47, for a total transaction of $4,531,952.67.

Shares of MRK traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $101.89. 9,554,416 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,777,940. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $91.37 and a 200-day moving average of $90.51. Merck & Co., Inc. has a one year low of $71.50 and a one year high of $103.76. The firm has a market cap of $258.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.90, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.18. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 46.57% and a net margin of 25.88%. The firm had revenue of $14.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.75 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the first quarter worth about $25,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the third quarter worth about $30,000. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC grew its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 69.9% during the second quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 367 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. 73.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MRK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Guggenheim lifted their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $104.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Atlantic Securities lifted their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Erste Group Bank upgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $76.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.28.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

