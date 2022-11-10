Insider Selling: Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSE:NOG) President Sells 6,620 Shares of Stock

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSE:NOG – Get Rating) President Adam A. Dirlam sold 6,620 shares of Northern Oil and Gas stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.05, for a total value of $238,651.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 51,508 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,856,863.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Northern Oil and Gas Trading Down 3.5 %

Shares of NOG opened at $34.40 on Thursday. Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.51 and a twelve month high of $39.10. The stock has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a PE ratio of 3.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.22. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $31.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.76.

Northern Oil and Gas Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 29th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 28th. This is a boost from Northern Oil and Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.49%. Northern Oil and Gas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.47%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on NOG shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Northern Oil and Gas in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. TheStreet upgraded Northern Oil and Gas from a “d” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Northern Oil and Gas from $51.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Northern Oil and Gas from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.89.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NOG. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 18,402.8% in the first quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,794,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,594,000 after buying an additional 1,785,067 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 28.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,809,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,761,000 after acquiring an additional 1,282,999 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 29.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,301,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,518,000 after acquiring an additional 742,371 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 3,313.8% during the third quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 691,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,949,000 after purchasing an additional 671,052 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas in the first quarter worth approximately $15,673,000. 78.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company primarily holds interests in the Williston Basin, the Appalachian Basin, and the Permian Basin in the United States.

