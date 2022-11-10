Insider Selling: Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA) Director Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA – Get Rating) Director Richard T. Collier sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.62, for a total transaction of $278,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,800.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ PRTA traded down $3.87 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $52.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 446,848 shares, compared to its average volume of 519,784. The stock has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.58 and a beta of 0.48. Prothena Co. plc has a one year low of $21.06 and a one year high of $65.35. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.04.

Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.88) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.37). The business had revenue of $1.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.12 million. Prothena had a negative net margin of 3,036.03% and a negative return on equity of 36.46%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Prothena Co. plc will post -2.51 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on PRTA shares. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Prothena from $50.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Prothena in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Prothena from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Prothena from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Prothena from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Prothena has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $76.40.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Prothena in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Prothena by 61.1% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,733 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 657 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Prothena in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prothena in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $249,000. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Prothena by 22.7% in the 2nd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 4,523 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 837 shares during the period. 93.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Prothena Corporation plc, a late-stage clinical company, focuses on discovery and development of novel therapies for life-threatening diseases in the United States. The company is involved in developing Birtamimab, an investigational humanized antibody that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of AL amyloidosis; Prasinezumab, a humanized monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease; PRX004 that completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of Transthyretin amyloidosis; and PRX005, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease.

