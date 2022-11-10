Insider Selling: Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) President Sells $281,008.00 in Stock

Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT – Get Rating) President Ryan Paul Barretto sold 5,600 shares of Sprout Social stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.18, for a total transaction of $281,008.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 293,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,721,557.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Ryan Paul Barretto also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Sprout Social alerts:

On Monday, October 3rd, Ryan Paul Barretto sold 5,600 shares of Sprout Social stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.31, for a total transaction of $348,936.00.

Sprout Social Trading Up 1.7 %

NASDAQ SPT opened at $54.00 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $59.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.20. Sprout Social, Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.39 and a 52 week high of $140.90.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on SPT shares. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price objective on shares of Sprout Social from $79.00 to $62.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Sprout Social from $76.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Sprout Social from $66.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Sprout Social from $70.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Sprout Social from $76.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $68.78.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sprout Social by 433.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 443 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Sprout Social during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. CWM LLC grew its position in Sprout Social by 109.1% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 485 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in Sprout Social by 138.9% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 497 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Sprout Social during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 92.94% of the company’s stock.

About Sprout Social

(Get Rating)

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sprout Social Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprout Social and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.