Insider Selling: Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY) Director Sells 350,000 Shares of Stock

Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY – Get Rating) Director Brendan Kennedy sold 350,000 shares of Tilray stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.78, for a total value of $1,323,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,224,196 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,527,460.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Brendan Kennedy also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, October 5th, Brendan Kennedy sold 350,000 shares of Tilray stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.91, for a total value of $1,018,500.00.

On Tuesday, September 6th, Brendan Kennedy sold 350,000 shares of Tilray stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.22, for a total value of $1,127,000.00.

Tilray Stock Performance

Shares of TLRY stock traded down $0.18 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.62. 30,809,440 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,537,756. The company has a quick ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of -3.85 and a beta of 2.67. Tilray Inc has a twelve month low of $2.65 and a twelve month high of $13.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.73.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Tilray ( NASDAQ:TLRY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 7th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.02). Tilray had a negative return on equity of 4.33% and a negative net margin of 78.33%. The business had revenue of $153.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.08) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tilray Inc will post -0.27 EPS for the current year.

TLRY has been the topic of several research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Tilray in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $3.90 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on Tilray from $4.15 to $4.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Benchmark lowered Tilray from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $3.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Cowen lowered their price target on Tilray from $23.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on Tilray from $23.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.49.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Activest Wealth Management grew its holdings in Tilray by 5,982.4% in the 3rd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 9,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 9,153 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Tilray by 188.8% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 8,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 5,583 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tilray during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Archer Investment Corp lifted its position in shares of Tilray by 210.9% during the 3rd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 10,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 7,015 shares during the period. Finally, Krilogy Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tilray during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. 12.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tilray Company Profile

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

See Also

