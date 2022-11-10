Insider Selling: TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX) CFO Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX – Get Rating) CFO Stephen Gordon sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.72, for a total transaction of $567,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $324,098.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Stephen Gordon also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 3rd, Stephen Gordon sold 10,000 shares of TransMedics Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.74, for a total transaction of $417,400.00.

TransMedics Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TMDX opened at $51.92 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 12.11 and a quick ratio of 3.41. TransMedics Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.00 and a 12 month high of $60.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $46.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.34.

Institutional Trading of TransMedics Group

TransMedics Group ( NASDAQ:TMDX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $25.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.96 million. TransMedics Group had a negative net margin of 58.78% and a negative return on equity of 46.03%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that TransMedics Group, Inc. will post -1.39 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of TransMedics Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Bank of Hawaii bought a new position in TransMedics Group in the third quarter valued at about $328,000. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in TransMedics Group by 17.2% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 4,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of TransMedics Group during the third quarter valued at about $148,000. Finally, Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TransMedics Group during the third quarter worth about $420,000. Institutional investors own 81.46% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TMDX. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on TransMedics Group from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded TransMedics Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of TransMedics Group from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of TransMedics Group from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on shares of TransMedics Group from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.14.

TransMedics Group Company Profile

TransMedics Group, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, engages in transforming organ transplant therapy for end-stage organ failure patients in the United States and internationally. The company offers Organ Care System (OCS), a portable organ perfusion, optimization, and monitoring system that utilizes its proprietary and customized technology to replicate near-physiologic conditions for donor organs outside of the human body.

