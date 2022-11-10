Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $8.65-$8.75 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.68. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NSIT. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Insight Enterprises in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. Barrington Research decreased their price objective on shares of Insight Enterprises from $122.00 to $110.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Insight Enterprises in a report on Thursday, July 14th. They issued a neutral rating and a $98.00 price objective for the company.

NASDAQ NSIT opened at $95.95 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.29, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a 50 day moving average of $87.49 and a 200-day moving average of $91.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Insight Enterprises has a 1-year low of $81.11 and a 1-year high of $111.02.

In other Insight Enterprises news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact acquired 27,096 shares of Insight Enterprises stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $93.98 per share, with a total value of $2,546,482.08. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 4,150,827 shares in the company, valued at $390,094,721.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Insight Enterprises news, Director Kathleen S. Pushor sold 2,000 shares of Insight Enterprises stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.78, for a total value of $191,560.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,825 shares in the company, valued at approximately $557,918.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact acquired 27,096 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $93.98 per share, for a total transaction of $2,546,482.08. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,150,827 shares in the company, valued at $390,094,721.46. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders purchased a total of 199,572 shares of company stock valued at $18,684,644 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Insight Enterprises during the 1st quarter worth approximately $107,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Insight Enterprises by 13.4% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,074 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Insight Enterprises by 5,213.3% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,594 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,564 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Insight Enterprises by 131.4% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,796 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in shares of Insight Enterprises by 13.5% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,910 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter.

Insight Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) hardware, software, and services solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's solution portfolio includes cloud enablement, data and AI, DevOps, digital strategy, intelligent applications and edge, and IoT solutions, as well as transformation services.

