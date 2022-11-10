Intact Financial (OTCMKTS:IFCZF) Downgraded to Outperform at Raymond James

Intact Financial (OTCMKTS:IFCZF – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at Raymond James from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Desjardins upped their price target on shares of Intact Financial from C$210.00 to C$215.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Intact Financial from C$230.00 to C$238.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Intact Financial from C$215.00 to C$221.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. UBS Group lowered shares of Intact Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Intact Financial from C$216.00 to C$219.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intact Financial presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $222.22.

OTCMKTS IFCZF opened at $143.72 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $147.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $144.35. Intact Financial has a 1 year low of $123.42 and a 1 year high of $157.48.

Intact Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals and businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland, rest of Europe, and the Middle East. It offers personal auto insurance; insurance for motor homes, recreational vehicles, motorcycles, snowmobiles, and all-terrain vehicles; personal property insurance, such as protection for homes and contents from risks, including fire, theft, vandalism, water damage, and other damages, as well as personal liability coverage; and property coverage for tenants, condominium owners, non-owner occupied residences, and seasonal residences.

