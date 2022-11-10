Intact Financial (OTCMKTS:IFCZF) Price Target Increased to C$224.00 by Analysts at Scotiabank

Intact Financial (OTCMKTS:IFCZF – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by equities research analysts at Scotiabank from C$221.00 to C$224.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on IFCZF. UBS Group cut Intact Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. National Bank Financial raised their target price on Intact Financial from C$230.00 to C$238.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Raymond James cut Intact Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Intact Financial from C$220.00 to C$230.00 in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, Desjardins raised their target price on Intact Financial from C$210.00 to C$215.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $222.56.

OTCMKTS IFCZF traded down $9.82 on Thursday, hitting $143.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 940 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,280. Intact Financial has a 52-week low of $123.42 and a 52-week high of $157.48. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $147.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $144.35.

Intact Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals and businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland, rest of Europe, and the Middle East. It offers personal auto insurance; insurance for motor homes, recreational vehicles, motorcycles, snowmobiles, and all-terrain vehicles; personal property insurance, such as protection for homes and contents from risks, including fire, theft, vandalism, water damage, and other damages, as well as personal liability coverage; and property coverage for tenants, condominium owners, non-owner occupied residences, and seasonal residences.

