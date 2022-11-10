Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of -$0.07–$0.03 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of -$0.09. The company issued revenue guidance of $332.00 million-$336.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $326.60 million. Intapp also updated its Q2 2023 guidance to -$0.04–$0.02 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Intapp from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James raised their price objective on Intapp from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Intapp from $45.00 to $28.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Intapp from $19.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $28.50.

Shares of INTA traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $21.81. The stock had a trading volume of 38,651 shares, compared to its average volume of 121,191. The company has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of -13.97 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.09. Intapp has a fifty-two week low of $13.52 and a fifty-two week high of $32.90.

Intapp ( NASDAQ:INTA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 7th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.11. Intapp had a negative return on equity of 30.25% and a negative net margin of 32.69%. The business had revenue of $75.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.51 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.39) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Intapp will post -1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Thad Jampol sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.47, for a total value of $56,175.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 506,274 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,375,976.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Thad Jampol sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.47, for a total value of $56,175.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 506,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,375,976.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Michele Murgel sold 4,025 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.06, for a total value of $80,741.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 76,952 shares in the company, valued at $1,543,657.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,719 shares of company stock valued at $384,876 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 48.61% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Intapp by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 28,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $694,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Intapp by 44.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 2,992 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Intapp by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 52,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,254,000 after acquiring an additional 10,270 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Intapp by 57.0% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 6,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 2,420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of Intapp during the 1st quarter valued at $291,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.27% of the company’s stock.

Intapp, Inc, through its subsidiary, Integration Appliance, Inc, provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for the professional and financial services industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's solutions include DealCloud, a deal and relationship management solution that manages financial services firms' market relationships, prospective clients and investments, current engagements and deal processes, and operations and compliance activities; and OnePlace, a solution to manage various aspects of professional services firms' client and engagement lifecycle.

