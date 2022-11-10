Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA) Issues Q2 2023 Earnings Guidance

Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of -$0.04–$0.02 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of -$0.04. The company issued revenue guidance of $80.00 million-$81.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $77.96 million. Intapp also updated its FY 2023 guidance to -$0.07–$0.03 EPS.

Intapp Stock Performance

NASDAQ INTA traded down $0.15 on Wednesday, reaching $22.06. The stock had a trading volume of 32,049 shares, compared to its average volume of 121,573. Intapp has a 12-month low of $13.52 and a 12-month high of $32.90. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.06. The stock has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.45 and a beta of 0.75.

Get Intapp alerts:

Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 7th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.11. Intapp had a negative return on equity of 32.57% and a negative net margin of 36.64%. The company had revenue of $75.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.51 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.39) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Intapp will post -1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insider Buying and Selling

INTA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Intapp from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Intapp from $19.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James upped their price target on Intapp from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Intapp from $45.00 to $28.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Intapp has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $28.50.

In related news, insider Michele Murgel sold 4,025 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.06, for a total transaction of $80,741.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 76,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,543,657.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Intapp news, insider Thad Jampol sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.47, for a total value of $56,175.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 506,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,375,976.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Michele Murgel sold 4,025 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.06, for a total value of $80,741.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 76,952 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,543,657.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,719 shares of company stock valued at $384,876 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 48.61% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Intapp

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intapp by 42.7% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 13,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 4,100 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of Intapp during the first quarter valued at $291,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Intapp by 44.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 2,992 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intapp during the second quarter valued at $175,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its position in Intapp by 23.7% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 6,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 1,317 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.27% of the company’s stock.

About Intapp

(Get Rating)

Intapp, Inc, through its subsidiary, Integration Appliance, Inc, provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for the professional and financial services industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's solutions include DealCloud, a deal and relationship management solution that manages financial services firms' market relationships, prospective clients and investments, current engagements and deal processes, and operations and compliance activities; and OnePlace, a solution to manage various aspects of professional services firms' client and engagement lifecycle.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Intapp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intapp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.