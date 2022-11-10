Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Acquires 1,575 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,478 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,575 shares during the quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $1,430,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. M Holdings Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the first quarter valued at about $1,882,000. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 3.5% in the first quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 50,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,775,000 after acquiring an additional 1,705 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 2.2% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 13,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,293,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walker Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Philip Morris International by 6,105.0% during the second quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC now owns 563,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,461,000 after purchasing an additional 554,520 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

Philip Morris International Stock Performance

NYSE PM opened at $90.97 on Thursday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.85 and a fifty-two week high of $112.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $90.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $141.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.69.

Philip Morris International Increases Dividend

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $8.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.30 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 10.73% and a negative return on equity of 118.75%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.58 EPS. Philip Morris International’s revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 28th were given a dividend of $1.27 per share. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.58%. This is an increase from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 27th. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 90.55%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PM. StockNews.com upgraded Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Philip Morris International to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Philip Morris International from $107.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Philip Morris International from $102.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Philip Morris International presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.22.

About Philip Morris International

(Get Rating)

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.