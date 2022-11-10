Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Has $1.69 Million Stock Position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Get Rating) by 16.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 26,956 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,857 shares during the quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,692,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 130,887.1% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,405,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,100,000 after purchasing an additional 3,403,064 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 26.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,403,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,705,000 after buying an additional 930,493 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 259,573.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 729,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,748,000 after buying an additional 729,400 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 578.8% in the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 763,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,325,000 after acquiring an additional 651,403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 48.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,788,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,871,000 after acquiring an additional 584,907 shares during the period.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ ESGD opened at $60.93 on Thursday. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $54.74 and a 52 week high of $81.96. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $59.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.28.

