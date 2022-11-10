Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU – Get Rating) by 53.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,874 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,503 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF were worth $1,961,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 6.8% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 653,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,797,000 after purchasing an additional 41,575 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 22.9% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 438,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,720,000 after purchasing an additional 81,797 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 3.0% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 396,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,138,000 after purchasing an additional 11,454 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 13.5% during the first quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 380,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,512,000 after purchasing an additional 45,231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 22.3% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 343,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,350,000 after acquiring an additional 62,541 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VPU opened at $143.55 on Thursday. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a one year low of $131.72 and a one year high of $169.55. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $149.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $154.44.

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

