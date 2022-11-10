Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Sells 2,050 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lessened its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 43,296 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,050 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,803,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 55,415,031 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,556,296,000 after buying an additional 1,508,810 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 48,227,973 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,008,694,000 after purchasing an additional 4,084,415 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 46,621,409 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,941,782,000 after purchasing an additional 3,042,532 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,901,790 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,370,360,000 after purchasing an additional 740,035 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 35.2% in the 1st quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 22,717,958 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,047,979,000 after purchasing an additional 5,912,598 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VWO opened at $36.93 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $37.73 and its 200-day moving average is $40.41. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $34.88 and a 1 year high of $52.21.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

