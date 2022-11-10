Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Sells 825 Shares of BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lowered its position in BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,851 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 825 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $1,733,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schubert & Co bought a new position in BHP Group in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in BHP Group in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in BHP Group by 262.1% in the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 507 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 609.3% in the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 383 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BHP Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 6.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BHP opened at $52.10 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market capitalization of $76.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.09, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $50.44 and a 200 day moving average of $56.28. BHP Group Limited has a 12 month low of $46.92 and a 12 month high of $79.66.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were given a $3.50 dividend. This is an increase from BHP Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $3.00. This represents a yield of 11.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. BHP Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 121.64%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on BHP shares. UBS Group dropped their target price on BHP Group from GBX 2,100 ($24.18) to GBX 2,050 ($23.60) in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on BHP Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on BHP Group from GBX 2,200 ($25.33) to GBX 2,250 ($25.91) in a report on Friday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on BHP Group from GBX 2,200 ($25.33) to GBX 2,100 ($24.18) in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on BHP Group from GBX 2,200 ($25.33) to GBX 2,300 ($26.48) in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,904.11.

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

