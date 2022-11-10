Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Takes $1.50 Million Position in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MSD)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MSD – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 227,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,502,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tortoise Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $197,000. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd purchased a new position in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund in the first quarter worth approximately $210,000. Finally, Hightower 6M Holding LLC acquired a new stake in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund during the first quarter worth $218,000. 35.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund stock opened at $6.07 on Thursday. Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.85 and a 52 week high of $9.50. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.69.

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund Announces Dividend

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.91%.

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income fund launched and managed by Morgan Stanley Investment Management Inc The fund invests in fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe. It primarily invests in debt securities of government and government-related issuers, of entities organized to restructure outstanding debt of such issuers and debt securities of corporate issuers in or organized under the laws of emerging countries.

