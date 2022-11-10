Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Sold by Agate Pass Investment Management LLC

Agate Pass Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 40,147 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 2,229 shares during the period. Agate Pass Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,502,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 1.6% in the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 185,463 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $6,938,000 after purchasing an additional 2,985 shares in the last quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 4.8% in the second quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 148,984 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $5,573,000 after purchasing an additional 6,825 shares in the last quarter. Altrius Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Intel in the second quarter valued at $3,268,000. Vickerman Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Intel by 22.1% in the second quarter. Vickerman Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 53,829 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,014,000 after acquiring an additional 9,744 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Davis R M Inc. increased its stake in shares of Intel by 38.8% in the second quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 33,712 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,261,000 after acquiring an additional 9,416 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.52% of the company’s stock.

INTC traded up $1.48 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $29.00. 1,047,888 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 47,166,376. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Intel Co. has a one year low of $24.59 and a one year high of $56.28. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.38.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.365 per share. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 4th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is 44.92%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on INTC. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Intel from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Barclays raised shares of Intel from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $23.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Intel from $40.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Intel from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.09.

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 14,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $33.86 per share, for a total transaction of $501,128.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 77,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,614,533.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 14,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $33.86 per share, with a total value of $501,128.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 77,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,614,533.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 8,830 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $28.16 per share, with a total value of $248,652.80. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 96,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,704,739.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 73,630 shares of company stock worth $2,147,872 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

