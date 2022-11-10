Intercede Group (LON:IGP) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $45.78

Intercede Group plc (LON:IGP – Get Rating) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 45.78 ($0.53) and traded as high as GBX 57 ($0.66). Intercede Group shares last traded at GBX 56 ($0.64), with a volume of 46,046 shares trading hands.

Intercede Group Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 46.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 45.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.72. The firm has a market capitalization of £32.90 million and a PE ratio of 5,746.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intercede Group

In other Intercede Group news, insider Royston Hoggarth purchased 75,493 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 50 ($0.58) per share, for a total transaction of £37,746.50 ($43,461.72). In other news, insider Nitil Patel acquired 15,480 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 52 ($0.60) per share, with a total value of £8,049.60 ($9,268.39). Also, insider Royston Hoggarth acquired 75,493 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 50 ($0.58) per share, with a total value of £37,746.50 ($43,461.72).

Intercede Group Company Profile

Intercede Group plc, a cybersecurity company, engages in identity, credential management, and secure mobility business to enable digital trust in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company offers MyID, a credential management system for cyber secure digital identity that allows organizations to deploy digital identities to a range of secure devices; MyID Professional, an identity management software solution that enables enterprises to replace insecure passwords across their workforce with the strong user authentication – smart cards, or USB tokens with public key infrastructure certificates; and MyID Enterprise, a software solution for large organizations and governments to deploy and manage digital identities to a range of secure devices.

