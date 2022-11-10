Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) Shares Purchased by Nicolet Advisory Services LLC

Nicolet Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) by 44.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 856 shares during the quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $269,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ICE. RB Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 4,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $534,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 29.8% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 20,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,697,000 after buying an additional 4,690 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 7,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,050,000 after purchasing an additional 1,476 shares during the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 29.0% in the 1st quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 698 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 23.8% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 312,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,035,000 after purchasing an additional 59,988 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Intercontinental Exchange alerts:

Intercontinental Exchange Stock Performance

Shares of ICE stock opened at $97.26 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of $54.32 billion, a PE ratio of 21.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.89. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 12 month low of $88.60 and a 12 month high of $138.46.

Intercontinental Exchange Announces Dividend

Insider Transactions at Intercontinental Exchange

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.70%.

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, SVP Douglas Foley sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.73, for a total transaction of $172,368.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,413,367.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Intercontinental Exchange news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 87,377 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.95, for a total transaction of $8,296,446.15. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,255,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $119,181,904.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Douglas Foley sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.73, for a total transaction of $172,368.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,402 shares in the company, valued at $2,413,367.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 91,477 shares of company stock valued at $8,736,314 over the last 90 days. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $131.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $102.00 price target for the company. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $128.00 to $116.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. TheStreet cut shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $118.00 to $116.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $128.17.

Intercontinental Exchange Profile

(Get Rating)

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Intercontinental Exchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercontinental Exchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.