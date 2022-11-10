International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) Price Target Cut to $116.00 by Analysts at Mizuho

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Mizuho from $145.00 to $116.00 in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on International Flavors & Fragrances in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Barclays increased their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $147.00 to $107.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $155.00 to $136.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $125.38.

Shares of IFF stock opened at $91.58 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $97.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $113.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.00. International Flavors & Fragrances has a 1-year low of $83.14 and a 1-year high of $155.00.

International Flavors & Fragrances ( NYSE:IFF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.12. International Flavors & Fragrances had a positive return on equity of 6.97% and a negative net margin of 13.91%. The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.50 earnings per share. International Flavors & Fragrances’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that International Flavors & Fragrances will post 5.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IFF. SVB Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 2,077 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 48.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 244 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,005 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 14,423 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,894,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,480 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $653,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. 89.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions segments.

