International Personal Finance (LON:IPF) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $87.27

International Personal Finance plc (LON:IPF – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 87.27 ($1.00) and traded as low as GBX 75.50 ($0.87). International Personal Finance shares last traded at GBX 76 ($0.88), with a volume of 19,896 shares traded.

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of International Personal Finance in a report on Thursday, October 20th.

The firm has a market capitalization of £169.29 million and a P/E ratio of 361.90. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 84.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 87.16. The company has a current ratio of 3.70, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 130.58.

International Personal Finance plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer credit in Europe and Mexico. The company offers home credit products, such as money transfer loans direct to bank account, cash and microbusiness loans, home, medical and life insurances, and repayments services. It also offers digital business services comprising of instalment loans and repayment schedules, credit line products, and mobile wallet payments.

