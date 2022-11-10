International Seaways (NYSE:INSW) Upgraded to “B-” by TheStreet

International Seaways (NYSE:INSW – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on International Seaways from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. BTIG Research increased their price objective on International Seaways from $30.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com began coverage on International Seaways in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on International Seaways from $40.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price objective on International Seaways from $50.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, International Seaways presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.60.

International Seaways stock opened at $45.60 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $36.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.08. International Seaways has a one year low of $13.05 and a one year high of $48.12. The stock has a market cap of $2.27 billion and a PE ratio of 16.76.

International Seaways ( NYSE:INSW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The transportation company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.21. International Seaways had a negative return on equity of 0.07% and a negative net margin of 9.66%. The company had revenue of $188.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $176.49 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that International Seaways will post 6.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Jeffrey Pribor sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.71, for a total transaction of $42,710.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 45,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,936,813.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other International Seaways news, CFO Jeffrey Pribor sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.71, for a total value of $42,710.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 45,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,936,813.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Douglas D. Wheat sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.85, for a total value of $617,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 62,504 shares in the company, valued at $1,928,248.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 87,499 shares of company stock valued at $3,200,662 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new position in shares of International Seaways in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,029,000. Employees Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of International Seaways in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,590,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Seaways in the first quarter valued at approximately $198,000. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of International Seaways by 1.4% in the first quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 323,966 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,844,000 after acquiring an additional 4,420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evermore Global Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Seaways in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,224,000. 85.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

International Seaways, Inc owns and operates a fleet of oceangoing vessels for the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products in the international flag trade. It operates in two segments, Crude Tankers and Product Carriers. As of December 31, 2021, the company owned and operated a fleet of 83 vessels, which include 12 chartered-in vessels, as well as had ownership interests in two floating storage and offloading service vessels.

