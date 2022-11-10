Intevac (NASDAQ:IVAC) Updates Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Intevac (NASDAQ:IVAC – Get Rating) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -$0.21–$0.17 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of -$0.12. The company issued revenue guidance of $10.00 million-$10.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $11.50 million. Intevac also updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Intevac in a research note on Friday, November 4th. They issued a hold rating on the stock.
Intevac Trading Down 0.2 %
Shares of IVAC traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $5.17. 300 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,105. The company has a market cap of $131.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.65. Intevac has a 1 year low of $3.93 and a 1 year high of $5.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.86.
Intevac Company Profile
Intevac, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and develops thin-film processing systems primarily in the United States and Asia. It designs, develops, and markets vacuum process equipment solutions for manufacturing small substrates with precise thin-film properties, such as for the hard disk drive, display cover panel, and other adjacent thin-film markets.
