Intevac (NASDAQ:IVAC) Updates Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Intevac (NASDAQ:IVAC – Get Rating) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -$0.21–$0.17 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of -$0.12. The company issued revenue guidance of $10.00 million-$10.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $11.50 million. Intevac also updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Intevac in a research note on Friday, November 4th. They issued a hold rating on the stock.

Get Intevac alerts:

Intevac Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of IVAC traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $5.17. 300 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,105. The company has a market cap of $131.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.65. Intevac has a 1 year low of $3.93 and a 1 year high of $5.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.86.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Intevac

Intevac Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVAC. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Intevac by 2.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,330,111 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $7,116,000 after purchasing an additional 26,482 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its holdings in Intevac by 1,365.1% in the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 197,850 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,058,000 after purchasing an additional 184,346 shares during the last quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. purchased a new position in shares of Intevac during the first quarter valued at approximately $594,000. Teton Advisors Inc. grew its position in Intevac by 23.6% during the first quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 206,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,102,000 after acquiring an additional 39,270 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Intevac during the 1st quarter valued at $83,000. 68.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Intevac, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and develops thin-film processing systems primarily in the United States and Asia. It designs, develops, and markets vacuum process equipment solutions for manufacturing small substrates with precise thin-film properties, such as for the hard disk drive, display cover panel, and other adjacent thin-film markets.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Intevac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intevac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.