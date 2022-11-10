Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $13.59-$13.89 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.74. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Intuit also updated its Q1 2023 guidance to $1.14-$1.20 EPS.

Intuit Trading Down 3.7 %

Shares of INTU traded down $14.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $368.55. The stock had a trading volume of 1,442,815 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,822,488. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market cap of $103.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $407.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $412.08. Intuit has a fifty-two week low of $339.36 and a fifty-two week high of $716.86.

Get Intuit alerts:

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The software maker reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $2.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.35 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 16.23% and a return on equity of 16.47%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.28 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Intuit will post 9.07 EPS for the current year.

Intuit Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 10th were given a dividend of $0.78 per share. This is a boost from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.03%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on INTU shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Intuit from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $360.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Intuit from $601.00 to $505.00 in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Barclays dropped their price target on Intuit from $585.00 to $502.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Intuit in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Intuit in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. They set a buy rating and a $538.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Intuit has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $538.79.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Sasan K. Goodarzi sold 22,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $463.21, for a total value of $10,306,422.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 60,208 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,888,947.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 1,791 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $462.12, for a total transaction of $827,656.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $623,862. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Sasan K. Goodarzi sold 22,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $463.21, for a total value of $10,306,422.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 60,208 shares in the company, valued at $27,888,947.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 39,318 shares of company stock worth $18,027,628. 3.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Intuit

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Durable Capital Partners LP increased its stake in Intuit by 8.7% during the first quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 1,422,541 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $684,015,000 after acquiring an additional 113,435 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Intuit by 2.0% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,416,505 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $681,113,000 after buying an additional 28,261 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Intuit by 15.1% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 988,463 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $380,994,000 after buying an additional 129,898 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of Intuit by 140.3% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 859,308 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $413,190,000 after purchasing an additional 501,656 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Intuit by 10.6% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 504,309 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $242,492,000 after purchasing an additional 48,196 shares in the last quarter. 83.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intuit Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.