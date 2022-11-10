Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Director Amal M. Johnson Sells 6,375 Shares

Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) Director Amal M. Johnson sold 6,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.36, for a total transaction of $1,525,920.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,224 shares in the company, valued at $2,686,576.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Intuitive Surgical stock opened at $236.13 on Thursday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a twelve month low of $180.07 and a twelve month high of $369.21. The firm has a market cap of $83.45 billion, a PE ratio of 62.30, a P/E/G ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $209.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $215.76.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 22.52% and a return on equity of 11.54%. Intuitive Surgical’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.04 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 3.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ISRG. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in Intuitive Surgical by 124.8% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,473,854 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,651,352,000 after acquiring an additional 3,038,455 shares in the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 8,902,682 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,685,761,000 after purchasing an additional 1,504,353 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 3.3% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,692,735 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,156,788,000 after purchasing an additional 816,066 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Intuitive Surgical by 49.0% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,888,228 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $378,987,000 after buying an additional 621,063 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC bought a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the second quarter valued at about $121,152,000. 82.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ISRG shares. Barclays assumed coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Monday, October 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $235.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $265.00 to $248.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Mizuho initiated coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $215.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $243.00 to $237.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $257.78.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

